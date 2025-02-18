Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Domestic abuse crackdown takes a step forward

I’ve previously shared that tackling domestic abuse is an issue very close to mine and my family’s heart, especially after what we went through some years ago. Nationally, I’ve been leading a campaign to create a specific offence of domestic abuse in the law. Currently there isn’t one - instead many abusers are convicted of offences like ABH (actual bodily harm) and GBH (grievous bodily harm), which are governed by an antiquated 1861 law not written with domestic abuse in mind.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One impact of the lack of a dedicated offence of domestic abuse is that the Government has not been able to properly identify domestic abusers in prison to exclude them from being released early. Appallingly, the Government confirmed to me that “it is not possible to robustly calculate the number of domestic abusers in prison or their reoffending rate” because there is no specific offence that tracks it. This is leaving many victims and survivors without the protection they deserve. This needs to change!

That’s why I’ve introduced the Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Offences) Bill. This Bill would create a new set of legally defined domestic abuse offences—similar to how racially and religiously aggravated crimes are recognised in law. Under this legislation, crimes committed in a domestic abuse context—such as domestically aggravated assault—would be treated with the seriousness they deserve. And crucially, this would see perpetrators excluded from early release schemes as the Government has pledged (SDS40), this would also give us better data to track and tackle domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve secured a meeting in early March with the Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips MP to discuss my Bill, with the Home Secretary having paved the way for this meeting when I raised this issue in the Commons on behalf of victims in Eastbourne and across the country. I will keep you updated on the outcome of this meeting.

Being interviewed about the Bill

On Monday I held a roundtable discussion on domestic abuse in Eastbourne, bringing together ten incredible local organisations to assess gaps in provision, outline key challenges for local victims and survivors, and scope out opportunities for collaboration.

The result: we have formed the ‘Eastbourne Tackling Domestic Abuse Network’ . The insights from this meeting will help shape the campaign and strengthen our response to domestic abuse locally. As a group, we are all keen for Eastbourne to lead the way when it comes to ending domestic abuse.

You read more about the campaign here - domesticabusebill.co.uk