Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Eastbourne’s road chaos: time for action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, I raised some of Eastbourne’s worst potholes and unsafe roads with the Transport Minister in the House of Commons. The state and safety of our roads and pavements is unacceptable, and I know that fellow residents across our town are as fed up as I am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I secured the Minister’s backing for Conservative-run East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to take urgent action on potholes on Pacific Drive, Kings Drive, Upperton Road and Milfoil Drive.

And I know there are many many many more.

For months I have been campaigning for the County Council to repair Dallington Road and Rodmill Drive, which they now have finally agreed to!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodmill Drive

Pedestrian safety in Eastbourne is another priority. The Minister backed my call for the County Council to upgrade crossings on Carew Road and The Avenue. This is something myself and my colleagues Kathy Ballard, Pat Rodohan and Tom Nevill have since been campaigning for.

We’ve seen more roads chaos with traffic tailbacks along Pacific Drive and the A259, caused by works to connect the Castle View Court park homes site (on the way to Pevensey) with the main sewage system.

I’ve been pressing Hutchinson Environmental Solutions, who are leading the work, and East Sussex County Council to mitigate the impact of the disruption. It’s unacceptable that hundreds of residents have been forced to miss appointments and be late work, school and more.

The traffic management plan, agreed by ESCC, Hutchinson, and their sub-contractor, has clearly failed. I have written to ESCC’s CEO, demanding an urgent review of this plan before works are completed later this month.