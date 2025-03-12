Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Fighting for fairness: water compensation, parking concerns, and £20million investment for Eastbourne

Water Outages and Compensation: Last week, thousands of residents were left without running water at home. Schools were forced to close, meaning that parents, guardians, and carers had to unexpectedly take time off work, students missed valuable lessons during a critical period for GCSE preparation, and local businesses saw their takings hit.

Given the scale of disruption and with the immediate emergency of the recent water outages now addressed, I have written to the CEO of South East Water to demand compensation for affected residents, businesses, and institutions. This is the least they can do, particularly given the rising water bills that households are already facing.

I will keep pushing and will keep you updated on the response

Parking Consultation:

I have inputted into Eastbourne Borough Council’s consultation on changes to charges for parking permits in Redoubt, Princess Park, Wish Tower, Devonshire Park, Devonshire Park, Hyde Gardens, Beachy Head and Downland.

These charges sit alongside the on-street parking charges that Conservative-run East Sussex County Council introduced some years ago.

While I recognise that Eastbourne Borough Council’s charges are currently far lower than those of other councils in our patch and that a review is required, it’s critical that no change prices out residents, small businesses, nor local amenities like our boules clubs who rely on affordable parking. We deserve a reasonably priced, prepaid card or car parking permit system at the very least, so that we can all enjoy local amenities as conveniently as possible.

I have made the case to the Council, and they have subsequently agreed to meet with a number of those whose affordability concerns I have escalated to them. I will continue to press the Council for a resolution that works for our community.

Plan for Neighbourhoods Funding:

Last week, the Government confirmed its ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’ which involves our town receiving £20million over the next decade to exclusively spend on local projects and initiatives.

Having lobbied hard for this cash even before I became our MP, I’m delighted that our hard work has secured it and that a Neighbourhood Board of local residents and organisations will allocate this funding.

In particular, I’ve been pushing the Government to ensure their funding criteria allows this investment to support vital health, leisure, and sports amenities for children and families such as swimming facilities.

I look forward to hearing your ideas on how this cash can be best spent in the upcoming public consultation.