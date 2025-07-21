Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Getting Eastbourne back on track and Linden Court is staying open

This week, I was delighted to announce that our campaign to restore the direct train service between Eastbourne and London Bridge has been successful! The service was taken away during the pandemic. However, when the world returned to normality some time ago, our service never did. Whilst our friends in Brighton get links to London Bridge, Farringdon, St Pancras and more - Eastbourne was left with just Victoria services to enjoy.

I made improving local transport one of my priorities when I was elected as our town's MP, because I understand just how important the need to travel around smoothly is to Eastbournians.

But my focus on local transport wasn’t just about people already here. It was also about making our town more enticing to people wanting to visit! After all, our ice cream parlours and 94 beautiful beaches are too good to be missed. Opening up Eastbourne to new parts of the capital will improve our local tourism economy!

So, I went full force with my campaign. I wrote to the Department for Transport, met with the local operator, GTR, and stood up in the House of Commons to call for the government to back the restoration of the line.

Signing Giant Train Ticket

Then, I took it to the public! I got a giant ticket printed, brought it to Eastbourne station, and got hundreds of folks to sign our petition.

It worked! Our town once again has direct access to London Bridge for the first time since 2020.

This is a huge victory for the people of Eastbourne. I’m delighted to have got this over the line - and I can’t wait to see as many of you as possible on the first train up to London Bridge later this year!

Linden Court to remain open:

In February, the Conservative County Council Cabinet disgracefully voted to close Linden Court, ignoring appeals shared by locals.

Families led by Sophie Ticehurst resisted. Councillors agreed to reconsider and meet with families to discuss their impact report. I was thrilled to hear earlier this week that Linden court is now due to stay open.

A huge win in a fight that never should have been fought in the first place. I want to mention the brilliant families who fought for this result - it's been a pleasure to stand alongside them, raising the issue in Parliament, protesting outside Linden Court and meeting with councillors to find a way through.