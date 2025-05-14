Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Holding Royal Mail to account over post delays

Since becoming Eastbourne’s MP, many folks from across our town have been in touch about serious delays receiving their post. Residents have said this has resulted in them missing medical appointments, receiving vital medication late, and challenges paying bills on time due.

Our posties and delivery office staff are fantastic and pull out all the stops to get us our post - they’re not to blame and I want to thank them for everything they do!

It’s clear that, because these issues are not isolated to one area but spread across the whole town (i.e. both the Eastbourne and Westham sorting offices) and in patches across the country, that there is an issue with the wider system, not the hardworking posties within it.

I first raised concerns with Royal Mail right after I was elected, and I informed them of all affected postcodes, based on folks who had reported issues. Despite repeated follow-ups, problems persisted.

Royal Mail informed me that the delays were due to a combination of changes to delivery rounds and long-term staff sickness, with around 10% of the local workforce off work.

In early April, I also wrote to OFCOM and the Department for Business and Trade urging them to investigate these ongoing issues.

Last week, I met with senior Royal Mail staff including their Regional Operations Director to push for action.

As a result of the pressure and lobbying, they have said that they have deployed measures including recruiting additional postal workers and supporting those off on long-term sick, back to work.

I will be watching my own letterbox closely to monitor if these actions translate into results - and stand ready to call the Royal Mail into my office again if these issues persist.

Do keep me posted on your postal reliability!

On another note, I had the pleasure of visiting Eastbourne Trampoline, a growing trampoline park at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing Centre on Denton Road, set up last September by local young entrepreneur Danny Hatcher. The sessions now support over 70 children and families, promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.

I even had the chance to give the trampolines a go myself! A huge thank you to Danny and the whole team for inviting me — I highly recommend paying them a visit and having a bounce!