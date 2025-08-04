Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: We must recognise the State of Palestine

My career before politics took me to Israel for a brief time, where I spent time helping run a project bringing together Jewish and Muslim charity leaders and social entrepreneurs to collaborate on tackling key social problems. This experience gave me hope that long-term peace is possible.

As our MP, I have been involved in a political collaboration to do what I can to support peace in the Middle East: together with over 200 cross-party MPs, I have signed a letter calling for the UK to officially recognise the State of Palestine.

It reflects our historic connections to the region, to the establishment of an Israeli state, and our position on the UN Security Council, giving Britain the ability to influence the path toward peace.

It’s time for us to join 147 of the UN’s 193 Member States who formally recognise a Palestinian State.

Speaking in Parliament

Recognition will allow us to establish diplomatic relations, revitalising the prospects of a Two-State Solution, while ensuring that Hamas terrorists have no role in the state-building process.

This is not a new position for me.

Since being elected, and for some time before, I have pushed the Conservative and Labour Governments to go further in working for peace in the Middle East.

I have signed more parliamentary motions (Early Day Motions) on peace in the Middle East than on any other single matter.

I used my first ever question to the Prime Minister in the Commons to challenge him to push for an immediate bilateral ceasefire in Gaza.

Most recently, I stood up in the Commons and said that the Government must continue to push for the release of all hostages, urge for aid to be let unobstructed into Gaza, ban arms sales to the Israeli Government, recognise a state of Palestine, and further sanction the Israeli Government when they infringe international law—and that includes sanctions on Netanyahu himself.”

Regardless of the politics of this issue, it is clear that civilians are suffering on a disproportionate and harrowing scale. That suffering benefits nobody. It needs to end.

Closer to home, I want to acknowledge the efforts of Eastbourne’s Muslim and Jewish leaders who have worked tirelessly to stem Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

I will keep pushing for a ceasefire to make way for a Two-State solution, where both Israel’s and Palestine’s rights to exist are honoured.