Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: We've got the Home Office to back down from their Esperance asylum plans

By Josh Babarinde
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
Following the representations made by myself, Eastbourne Borough Council, East Sussex County Council and our community, the Home Office have confirmed that they are “to walk away from Esperance House and will not be pursuing this site” as dispersal accommodation for people seeking asylum.

The Home Office ultimately accepted our arguments that the proposed scheme was not appropriate.

Most Popular

Eastbourne is a compassionate and inclusive town (although not asylum-seeking, the story of how the Babarinde family came from Nigeria and was welcomed by our town in the 1960s is testament to that and inclusiveness) and we do play our part - but mass accommodation schemes like the one that was proposed aren’t the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even national charities helping people who are seeking asylum, like Asylum Matters, have described mass accommodation schemes as “concerning” for all involved. It really is time for this Government to clear up the mess of the last one, where Channel crossings were allowed to spiral out of control.

Interview with ITVplaceholder image
Interview with ITV

This Government needs to double down on tackling dangerous small boat crossings, and on processing people much more quickly to get on top of this for all involved. Thank you to all those who have helped pile the pressure on the Home Office with sensitivity, compassion and humanity at heart. We are all human beings at the end of the day.

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough CouncilHome OfficeJosh BabarindeEast Sussex County CouncilGovernment
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice