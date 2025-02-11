Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: We've got the Home Office to back down from their Esperance asylum plans
The Home Office ultimately accepted our arguments that the proposed scheme was not appropriate.
Eastbourne is a compassionate and inclusive town (although not asylum-seeking, the story of how the Babarinde family came from Nigeria and was welcomed by our town in the 1960s is testament to that and inclusiveness) and we do play our part - but mass accommodation schemes like the one that was proposed aren’t the way.
Even national charities helping people who are seeking asylum, like Asylum Matters, have described mass accommodation schemes as “concerning” for all involved. It really is time for this Government to clear up the mess of the last one, where Channel crossings were allowed to spiral out of control.
This Government needs to double down on tackling dangerous small boat crossings, and on processing people much more quickly to get on top of this for all involved. Thank you to all those who have helped pile the pressure on the Home Office with sensitivity, compassion and humanity at heart. We are all human beings at the end of the day.