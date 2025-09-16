Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Meeting inspirational people in our communities

Last Wednesday, 10 September, was World Suicide Prevention Day. Across the globe, people took part in events to raise awareness of suicide and to share an important message that suicide is not inevitable.

Last Friday, I met inspirational local people who have become involved in suicide prevention through personal and professional experience. My first visit was to The Pelham at Hollier's Hill. If you have never been, I thoroughly recommend popping into their volunteer-led community cafe on the ground floor where you will receive a very warm welcome. Once there, you can find out about all the amazing activities which are based at this community hub, including the award-winning suicide prevention charity Running Space.

At the Pelham, I met with Ollie Jeffs, CEO, and Pili Lucas, Community Development Manager, and Jacky Youldon, Director of Running Space. They were all fresh off a 24-hour relay run/walk where every hour on the hour volunteers sign up to completing a 5km walk or run around Sidley to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. They had all completed several 5km runs throughout the challenge, including during the middle of the night, so they were in remarkably good form when I met them.

During my visit we talked about suicide and suicide prevention and the vital role of community in supporting people experiencing tough times and suicidal thoughts. This is what Running Space is all about. Jacky who set the group talks openly about the fact she is a suicide survivor. She set up the running club to support people regardless of ability, including those who have never run in their lives, to enjoy this physical activity in the company of others. Her aim in doing so is to create a supportive environment which provides space and time to talk leading to improved mental and physical wellbeing. Running Space has been so successful that it now runs from three venues in Bexhill as well as Ashburnham and Sittingbourne in Kent.

Kieran will Ollie Jeffs, Jacky Youldon and Pili Lucas and the team at The Pelham, Bexhill

Later that day, I met with Darren Spence, a former Royal Marine Commando, who is about to undertake a 24-hour tyre-flipping challenge in Bexhill on Saturday 27 September between Galley Hill and the South Cliff with a former Royal Marine colleague, Danny Foster. They aim to raise money for the charity CALM – Campaign Against Living Miserably and to raise awareness of suicide and suicide prevention. Both Darren and Danny have lived experience of mental health difficulties and have lost friends to suicide, including former colleagues. This has made them determined to help people to talk openly about mental health and suicide, especially men, as three in four of all suicides in the UK are male and three times as many men die by suicide every year than die in a vehicle accident.

Finally, I met with Steve Gallagher and Paul Peters who are both local army veterans involved in supporting veteran charities and raising issues on behalf of veterans who struggle with issues like housing, access to healthcare, benefits and mental health after leaving the Armed Forces. Steve talked openly about his own mental health challenges and those of former colleagues who he has helped.

It was a remarkable day meeting with these hard-working, compassionate and committed individuals. I reflected that it is communities and individuals who play such a vital role in suicide prevention. This is something we can all do through social interaction – just those small chats with friends, neighbours and strangers we meet along the way. Making even a small amount of time for conversation helps us all to feel valued and important. We can all play a part in changing the narrative on suicide by raising awareness and reducing the stigma. Organisations like the Pelham are all about creating a welcome space to be amongst other people and creating those important opportunities to simply interact with each other.

If you have been affected by suicide or are interested in finding a Running Space group near to you, you can contact Running Space on 01424 576304. Other suicide support is available via your GP surgery, the Samaritans 116 123 or NHS 111.