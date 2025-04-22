Political opinion with Kirsty Adams: Surviving high energy prices, a massive challenge for Sussex small businesses and households.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Energy costs remain stubbornly high for the UK and Germany because of our energy policies. Fuel poverty is particularly difficult for families in Mid-Sussex, with distances to travel and the requirement to travel by car in rural areas. Sussex small businesses, individuals, and families are hard-pressed with many wondering how their businesses can survive the sky-high costs, and many are not recruiting or expanding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses say the increases in national insurance payments imposed by the Labour government are causing sleepless nights and they now cannot afford to grow their companies.

What we need is reliable and affordable energy for everyone, which is best supplied by a mix of different sources of energy from renewables, through to gas, nuclear, and oil. Why is this the case? For renewables to function effectively, battery storage remains a challenge we are yet to navigate. Whilsttechnological advances in renewable energy storage are occurring, it will take time for such breakthroughs to be rolled out on a large scale, meaning that renewable energy sources cannot be harnessed yet to provide businesses and consumers with a reliable, affordable energy supply. Once this issue is overcome, it will be a game-changer, but in the meantime, we need other energy sources to make up for the shortfall. Currently, the gaps in our renewable energy supply are met by imported gas—predominantly from the US and Norway—given the unrealistic, ideological commitment we have made to not produce any of our ‘own’ fossil fuel emissions. Similarly, the Labour government blocked the opening of a coal mine in Cumbria, which would have supplied high quality coking coal; instead the coking coal needed for the UK steel industry to function had to be imported from America.Furthermore, there is a vast shale gas field in Lincolnshire which could directly supply British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant, but this government is blocking its use. This matters for us in Sussex because our builders require steel for completing their projects, and the building industry is a principal driver of our economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be sustainable and bring down the price of energy in the UK we require nuclear power stations and the licences for drilling oil in the North Sea. Surely it would be better for both the environment and our industry to use our own energysources? Energy expert Scott Tinker says ‘Lifting up those in poverty to alleviate suffering and promote human dignity requires more energy.’ It is crucial to support our small and medium sized businesses, as they supply the jobs and taxes that pay for the services we all use. Reducing the price of energy and removing additional taxes would be the best way to support them, and encourage inward investment in our technologies at a reasonable cost.

Kristy Adams – Mid Sussex Conservative Parliamentary Spokesperson