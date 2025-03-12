Political opinion with Lewes MP James MacCleary: 'The County Council can't delay democracy forever'

East Sussex County Council’s failure to listen to residents and serve the public effectively has reached astounding levels.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve pushed ahead with closing vital social care facilities despite huge opposition, forced through an unpopular and impractical tip booking system, cancelled elections to avoid accountability, and wasted millions on the long-delayed Exceat Bridge project—with £4.6 million spent and not a single brick laid. This reckless combination of neglect and waste is failing the people of East Sussex.

The closure of social care facilities like the Phoenix Centre in Lewes and Linden Court in Eastbourne is a devastating blow to residents who rely on these services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 3000 people responded to the consultation, warning of the catastrophic impact these closures will have—removing vital support for vulnerable residents and passing even more pressure onto already overstretched NHS services.

MP James MaCleary

The Liberal Democrats and other parties proposed using available reserves to protect these essential services, but the Conservatives voted it down, choosing cuts over care.

The council’s decision to introduce an unpopular tip booking system is another recent example of their refusal to listen. Despite 91% of consultation respondents opposing the change, and a petition with over 3500 signatures, they’ve forced through a system that risks increasing fly-tipping and will likely drive up clean-up costs. Once again, the council ignored the clear voice of local people.

While all of these decisions have a backdrop of financial challenges for local government, when large amounts of money are wasted, it becomes a bitter pill to swallow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Exceat Bridge project is already at £4.6 million of waste and it’s now been deferred again. After years of delays and millions spent on legal fees, land acquisition, and planning, the council still has no firm plan in place.

While a single-lane bridge with traffic lights now seems the only viable option, residents need assurances that disruption will be minimised, and that lessons must be learned so that the council can get the details correct without more delay.

Instead of being held to account, the Conservative-led council, approved by the government as part of local government reorganisation, cancelled this May’s local elections.

This undemocratic move denies residents the chance to hold their local leaders accountable at a time when the council’s record of waste and mismanagement has never been clearer. Sussex deserves better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though they’ve delayed elections and can’t be held to account this May, the council can’t delay democracy forever, and I’m sure local people will bear the failure to listen and deliver in mind when we vote a Sussex wide Mayor next year and new councils in the future.