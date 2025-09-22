Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Gatwick runway announcement denied MPs chance to debate and question

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on the Gatwick Expansion Approval, job opportunities for younger generations, and protecting pensioners this Winter

As always, it’s been very busy despite being recess – with the most recent announcement being the Gatwick expansion approval. The Secretary of State for Transport in this Labour Government, on Sunday 21st September approved the second runway plan at Gatwick Airport. This was released to the press and I first heard, like many, via social media which was very disappointing, completely inappropriate and not the correct process.

This announcement was made over parliamentary recess, denying MPs the opportunity to debate and share concerns from constituents, and an email was sent only informing MPs the day after I flagged this. This is greatly insulting to constituents whose lives will be affected and have raised concerns regarding aircraft noise, air pollution, and climate change targets. This decision means Gatwick could be used for an additional 100,000 flights a year with annual passenger numbers rising from 45 million-75 million.

There are both positives and negatives to this news, this local airport is a key employer and important economic driver which will bring in countless jobs for residents, and I’ve always been clear as a local MP that Gatwick must be a good neighbour and strive to work with local communities. To that end, I had regular meetings with Gatwick’s leadership team to share constituent’s concerns around this process, including connectivity, lack of bus and rail links and road capacity.

I will work tirelessly pushing for upgrades to roads and rail and to get the best possible outcomes for my constituents and continue to flag wants and needs. We must ensure local communities’ benefit from the changes this Government decision will bring in our part of Sussex and wider. My full statement can be found here - https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mps-statement-gatwick-expansion-approval

Meanwhile, I was so pleased to join the Uckfield Community Wellbeing event at the Civic Centre after meeting with the Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice Care CEO. A huge thank you to the organisers - Uckfield’s Ageing Well Forum and their co-organisers - Sussex Support Service, Ridgewood Village Hall, Home Instead Lewes & Uckfield Branch and Barchester Healthcare. As well as all who showcased their services, products, advice, with their stalls from mobility, accessing services, and speaking with Maria (local PCSO) about ASB concerns.

I joined BBC Politics Live speaking up for pensioners of EGU and beyond on the Triple Lock and my support, as well as the hope Labour don’t leave them in the cold again this Winter. I highlighted meanwhile how our younger generations need more opportunities ensuring our future generations thrive and our economy is boosted. After 5 years at DWP and 3 as Employment Minister, I see the depressing monthly figures with a very heavy heart. Labour have driven people off payrolls, into insecure work, and into the black economy. They also stifled new roles coming forward with many school leavers and graduates despondent. This country is going in the wrong direction because of Labour’s bad choices and it’s our young people in every community who are paying the heavy price.