Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: I do not back mandatory digital ID

It’s the beginning of October which means one thing… it’s Conservative Party Conference time. I was honoured to speak as the Shadow Minister for Women for our Small Business Day 2025 with the focus on investing in women. This was alongside a brilliant panel, introduced by our Party Chairman, Kevin Hollinrake MP, and supported by Barclays UK. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and beyond and the teams that work so hard for our local communities are crucial. We must ensure equal opportunities for all for success. I look forward to meeting even more businesses on Small Business Saturday on the 6th December in our constituency and beforehand.

One particular topic I’ve received hundreds of emails regarding is Digital ID. I, like so many of my constituents, am against this latest gimmick and I have created a 30 second online survey on my website for you to share your thoughts with me too - https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/digital-id-survey. This latest gimmick from the Labour Government won’t stop the boats and won’t help tackle illegal migration; so, what’s the point… it is a desperate distraction from their latest scandals, controversy, infighting and inability to govern in the national interest. Noticeably, it wasn't included in their manifesto, nor in the PM’s Conference speech. I do not back any system that makes ID mandatory for working British citizens and I believe it will be created in-house, another pointless and #costly process directing resources away from the priorities of the British people. I'd recommend all against the Digital ID to sign our petition - https://www.whatlaboursaid.com/no-to-digital-id. You can find my full statement on my website and Facebook page.

More locally, I had the honour of joining the fantastic Ashdown Radio Community Awards in Uckfield with over 300 attendees at the East Sussex National Hotel. A huge congratulations to everyone who was nominated, won awards, and those who took countless hours organising such an important evening for our community. I’ve definitely fallen in love with this amazing area.

Thank you to the residents of East Grinstead who joined me at Chequer Mead recently for another of my ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A events. We discussed GPs, health services, the mobile breast screening unit, what's going on down the road at the Copthorne Hotel, the lowered voting age, immigration, fuel allowance, and so much more.

Finally, I’m greatly looking forward to joining residents in Copthorne for my final ‘Meet Mims’ of the year on Thursday 13th November at 19:00. I know illegal immigration and the Copthorne Hotel have been hot topics and causes for concern for residents and I have statements on my website on both. I can’t wait to meet even more residents in Copthorne, answer questions, and discuss the work I do on their behalf. You can register for free tickets here - https://meet-mims-copthorne-november.eventbrite.co.uk