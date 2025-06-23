Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: It's certainly been a busy week

Mims at the brilliant Wivelsfield Parish Church Annual fete

It has certainly been a busy week with significant votes on decriminalising abortion, assisted dying (statements on both are on my website) and much more. As well as lots of surgery appointments and events locally such as joining the fabulous Wivelsfield Parish Church Annual fete and the stunning Great Ote Hall with the launch of the NFU Mutual Rural Crime Report and group constituent tour of Parliament to name a few items.

I’ve received a lot of correspondence from constituents concerned over the closure of their local community pubs and I too share this concern. If you know me, you know I love supporting our pub sector and speaking to regulars on their key issues and how I can help as their MP. We’ve launched our Conservative’s 'Save Our Local' campaign as these are challenging businesses times, and Labour's hike of business rates and National Insurance rates has in no way helped, so I’m here trying my best to support them and be their voice in Parliament. I've already had many regular pub meets alongside local councillors to meet residents all over our patch, and I have two imminently in Danehill and Fairwarp. Therefore, I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be organising my 'Best Local Pub' competition shortly, so watch this space and subscribe to my newsletter on my website to be kept up-to-date! We have tremendous hostelries and they deserve all our support, help, and recognition from us as residents and I’ll continue to back these and our high street local traders.

Despite needing more homes, unsuitable overdevelopment in our constituency is a huge concern to residents, particularly in Wivelsfield, Newick, Uckfield, and villages in our area due to a lack of failing local plans. I joined Cllr Michael Lunn, our Uckfield Mayor, Councillors, and other concerned individuals for a walk just outside Uckfield regarding the huge Owlsbury Development. Labour’s Planning & Infrastructure Bill means 1700 homes via multiple planning approaches are very likely. The cumulative impact will be absolutely massive and I’m working with those with concerns to amplify their voices.

Meanwhile in Uckfield, this Friday is my latest business breakfast to support local female entrepreneurship, and I’m thrilled to confirm I’ve more in my series of ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A events planned in both Barcombe and Uckfield. You can register for tickets for the Barcombe event taking place on July 17th here - https://Meet-Mims-Barcombe-July.eventbrite.co.uk and my Uckfield event taking place on July 24th here - https://Meet-Mims-Uckfield-July.eventbrite.co.uk. I recognise politics may be a turn off for some and these are organised with the aim to reach as many constituents as possible across the patch. Tickets are limited in line with the venue capacity so don’t wait to register and do join us!