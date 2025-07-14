Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Parliamentary visits - and upcoming Meet Mims events

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on hot weather, visits to Parliament and forthcoming Meet Mims events

Well, what an absolute scorcher of a few days it has been recently. As a mum of 2 girls, I’m very mindful in this weather to remind my friends and loved ones to stay hydrated, lather yourselves in sun cream, and check in on our elderly and vulnerable; and of course be mindful of the forthcoming hosepipe ban!

As some of you know I’m also a dog mum, so as we all know, we need to keep our beloved pets out of the heat and walk them early in the mornings or late in the evening if possible. A helpful indicator if it’s too hot for a walk is to put your hand on the ground, if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for our dog’s paws. I hope everyone has lots of fun and what better excuse do we need to eat ice cream!

I was honoured to recently welcome the Uckfield Chamber of Commerce and Uckfield Mayor to Parliament for a tour and delicious dinner in the evening. And President Macron wasn’t the only VIPs recently in Parliament - I also welcomed constituents from Forest Row. It was great to speak with them on local matters and we had a great time sharing the history, stories, activism and myths of this amazing building, hearing about the chamber and how the Parliamentary processes work. More tours coming up! If you’re interested in joining, just pop me an email.

I was thrilled to join the latest Ashdown Radio at the Wealden Business Expo in Little Horsted at the stunning East Sussex National Hotel. The annual Expo brought businesses together to network and showcase their brilliant products and services in association with the local Chambers of Commerce. There are also brilliant workshops and seminars to take part in so make sure to join them next year if you can.

What a fabulous evening recently with the awesome East Grinstead Bookshop with broadcaster, author, political commentator, former publisher and book retailer, the one and only Iain Dale, on his new Margaret Thatcher book 100 years on from her birth. Thanks to everyone who joined us for a look back on her Premiership - it was a sold-out, memorable discussion event.

Speaking of events, I’m thrilled to be hosting my next ‘Meet Mims’ event on the 17th July in Barcombe and then in Uckfield on the 24th July. Both are of course free and open to all constituents of East Grinstead & Uckfield and almost sold out – so don’t wait to register for tickets. I’m also organising even more in Pease Pottage in September and then Copthorne. Let me know if you’d like one in your part of the patch.