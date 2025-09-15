Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Please feedback me your current experiences on Modality

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Modality, speaking at Samaritans reception, welcoming residents to Westminster, and 'Meet Mims' events

My team and I have been anxiously awaiting the update from CQC and what they have to say about Modality across Mid Sussex. Following an inspection which took place between February and April, CQC has upgraded the service’s rating from inadequate to good, which I know has come to a surprise to many concerned residents.

Thanks to feedback regularly coming into my inbox, I know despite the CQC reporting services are 'good', it is simply not always the case. We all absolutely recognise the efforts of all the staff and the leadership in Modality to improve things, but I know from residents there are still problems, and it started from a very low base. Even down to just getting the phone picked up particularly in the practises in East Grinstead and Crawley Down. As I’ve said in my video on my website and social media, residents - please do feedback to me your current experiences so we can keep linking in with the Modality leadership and the local NHS who we've been in regular contact with. We need fair, equal, quality health experiences. The report can be found on my website.

On the topic of health, last week we had Suicide Prevention Day. This is always a very difficult day because it's heart-warming seeing everyone come together to support and raise awareness, but it's heart-breaking this ongoing campaign for suicide prevention is even needed. I had the honour of speaking at The Samaritans reception at the Speakers House - where it was extremely moving to see how many people joined and sharing their love and care. We are all united by one common goal-to end suicide. It was a positive team hearing from the team who said mental health teams are being rolled out in schools and dedicated units in A&E. But we need to work harder to capture the 75% who do not approach mental health services. As a mother of 2, we need to work more online and look at the content available – there’s too much online glorifying both self-harm and suicide which is so damaging to developing minds. So, please do reach out to loved ones, colleagues, friends, neighbours to check in. If you think someone might be suicidal, take action, interrupt their thoughts and show them you care. You really could save a life -guidance and support is here www.samaritans.org.

Mims Davies MP speaking at the Samaritans event

I was pleased to welcome another constituent to see Parliament! Last week we welcomed Queenie from Uckfield to watch PMQs. If you're a resident and interested in coming up to Westminster for a tour or PMQS - please do email me at [email protected]

Finally, I’d like to thank the residents of Uckfield who joined me for my ‘Meet Mims’ event. We have even more coming up in Pease Pottage, East Grinstead, and Copthorne before the year is up. You can register for free tickets on my website, so we know numbers joining us. I look forward to meeting even more residents and answering your questions!