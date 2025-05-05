Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Seeing the challenges our businesses are facing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on local businesses in Uckfield, Chailey farm visit, lead up to VE Day, and speaking in the Chamber

It’s been another busy week in Westminster and locally in our constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages. I was in Uckfield meeting with local businesses, getting to know them more and understand their struggles, and how I can help as their MP. I met with Partners 4 Training and Claire, owner of Claire Davies Hairdressing, who spoke with me about the real challenges they’re facing and just how tough it is with the recent increase in business costs. Thank you both for your incredibly hard work and for speaking with me. And huge congratulations to Partners 4 Training who are up for an amazing award - Large Independent Training Provider of the Year! Keeping everything crossed for you. I know times are tough right now, but if you can, please do go out and support our local businesses here on our high streets in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages.

I was also in Chailey meeting with family farmers at the beautiful Balneath Farm. A big thank you to James and Kirstie for meeting me on their wonderful family farm - I even had the chance to feed their lovely cows! They have roughly 2000 sheep, 800 cows, 500 acres of crop and a large area of land committed to biodiversity and conservation. I am a huge supporter of our local farmers who work so hard 24/7 365 to keep food on our plates. As we know, family farmers really need our support now more than ever and we need to remind the government of this. This fantastic weather we’re having was also a bonus. I’m looking forward to meeting even more business owners and residents and getting to know them personally, fully understanding how I can help here locally.

We’ve also had the lead up to the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, with lots of community events happening here locally which has been a pleasure to join. I recently met with Susan Fleet, close friend of Dame Vera Lynn, national icon of Second World War and ‘the Forces Sweetheart’ who we are trying to fundraise money to have a memorial statue for. Dame Vera died five years ago and will be commemorated this summer in a special set of stamps to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe. Over £1million has been raised for this memorial masterpiece scene, and only £350,000 more is needed. https://x.com/mimsdavies/status/1919319840617050234?s=48

Mims Davies MP at Mid Sussex marathon in East Grinstead with Cllr John Belsey

You may have also seen me standing in the Chamber speaking to The House as the Shadow Minister for Wales. I am sure you will be as horrified as I was after learning from the shocking report in The Times, that a Labour-led local authority was showing a Powerpoint to teenagers urging them to seek consent from their partner before choking them during sex. It is abhorrent to even attempt to normalise strangling in relationships and I urge the Government to investigate this curriculum.