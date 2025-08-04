Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Thrilled to announce more 'Meet Mims' events

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Recess, upcoming 'Meet Mims' events, Butterbox Farm and Wakehurst Place visit, speaking with residents in Wivelsfield, and more

Recess is officially upon us which means we’re no longer in Parliament and have the pleasure of being 100% local in EGU meeting residents, booking surgeries, joining local businesses, farmers, and charities and discussing how I can help all of them as their MP.

I'm thrilled to be hosting even more of my 'Meet Mims' Q&A events in East Grinstead, Pease Pottage, and Copthorne before the year is up. I've also organised another in Uckfield due to the high demand and large waiting list we had. These events are a chance for me to come to your local village, answer any questions you have, and find out your views and concerns on the local area so I can fully represent you both in our constituency and in Parliament. Local councillors are also in attendance too. You can register for free tickets here - www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/upcoming-mims-davies-mp-events

I also had another lovely visit to Butterbox Farm just outside of Scaynes Hill - this time for their Scarecrow Festival! This was a fantastic day out seeing the incredible scarecrows being judged. From pirates, to chefs, to bumblebees - you can see a lot of effort and hard work went into these. I also enjoyed a lovely artisan coffee from their Tiny Cow Coffee Club - I highly recommend joining Butterbox Farm for a fun family day out during the Summer holidays.

Mims Davies MP in Wivelsfield speaking with residents

I was also in Wivelsfield this week with the team speaking with residents and handing out surveys to find out the priorities of residents and work hard on them as their local MP to improve our lovely area and ensure we’re being protected from overdevelopment as I know this is an issue for residents of Wivelsfield, Newick, Uckfield and the constituency as a whole.

Earlier in the week I had the pleasure of visiting Wakehurst Place in my lovely constituency, managed of course by Kew Gardens, with a very special Ambassador - Cate Blanchett! The most biodiverse place on the planet and I highly recommend visiting during the Summer holiday as it's a brilliant and beautiful day out with everything for the whole family. You can find their brilliant and exciting upcoming events on their website. I look forward to joining the team again soon and congratulations to them all for their hard work. I also had a run of meetings this week with local stakeholders and campaign groups on some exciting local campaigns. Watch this space!

Don’t forget to subscribe to my newsletter and follow me on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and – can you believe it – TikTok! To keep up to date with the work I’m conducting on your behalf, local events, opportunities and more. I look forward to meeting even more residents at my upcoming events in the meantime.