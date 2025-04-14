Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: We're not getting the full truth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Recess, Grooming Gang Update, Steel Industry Bill, Bluebell Railway, Spithurst Hub, Lavender Line, Newick Afternoon Club, MeetMims in Turners Hill and so much more.

What a busy and fun Recess - it’s been so far! I’m always very grateful to be 100% constituency focussed and my diary is jam packed with meetings with small businesses, farmers, pub owners, residents, the councils, and so much more!

But before we discuss Recess, the last day in Westminster was certainly interesting with the Hospice Debate and an update on the Post Office Compensation Scheme with Horizon. But, after asking the Labour Government in the Chamber multiple times for an update on the Grooming Gang Scandal, we finally have one, and it's simply not good enough. It's now not going to be the five inquiries they chose originally. Unfortunately, you now bid to get your inquiry happening locally… how many are really going to submit. Meaning women and girls across the country won’t be safe in their beds and communities, once again. We're not getting the full truth.

Meanwhile, Parliament was indeed recalled and my colleagues and I were called back into Parliament for a rare weekend sitting for an emergency bill. Steelmaking is essential for our future, so it was crucial the Steel Industry Bill became an Act of Parliament, saving British Steel's Scunthorpe plant from imminent closure and protecting local jobs, national security, and our supply chains. Our trains and defence capabilities are all based on what steel making looks like, and I was in East Grinstead on the Friday with Rolls Royce talking about exactly this.

Mims Davies MP at the Lavender Line in Isfield

Back to Recess! I’ve been thrilled to meet people and organisations including Bluebell Railway and the Lavender line plus seeing their not-for-profit, fun, miniature railway where 100% of fares go to Evelina Children’s Hospital in London. I was also in Barcombe at the lovely Spithurst Hub with their innovative co-working community space discussing Insure4nature who put 100% of profits into environmental restoration projects in the UK. I also met went to the Five Bells in Chailey to meet the owner and discuss the importance of local pubs, the challenges they face, and how I can continue to support them thrive and support our local community I also had the pleasure of joining the meeting of all our Business Association Networking at the new paddle courts on the A23, the Newick Afternoon Club for the assisted dying debate, joining farmers in Scaynes Hill/High Weald and so much more which can be found on my website with more to come!

Finally, I look forward to seeing residents at my latest ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A MP event in Turners Hill on Thursday 22nd May 7pm. Come and join me and a local journalist putting me on the spot and raise your concerns on our local area – please register here - https://mims-davies-mp-turners-hill.eventbrite.co.uk