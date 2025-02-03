Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: working on clarification on Uckfield Hospital surgery unit facing closure

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Uckfield Hospital, Crawley Down's Haven Centre, Tesco cutting 400 jobs, speaking in the House of Commons on women and girls' safety.

Huge concerns grow regarding the outrageous mothballing of the Uckfield Hospital Surgical Unit threatening a permanent closure. I’m still working on clarification on what exactly is happening for the local staff affected and patients concerned. This is a wonderful unit and staff feel very concerned they are not getting the full picture. Therefore, I’ve created an online survey to fully understand the wants, needs, and concerns of residents who use and value the Uckfield Hospital and have been pushed into treatment. Rest assured we’re on the case and will be pushing the Sussex NHS for updates.

I was pleased to meet Dan and the amazing volunteer team in Crawley Down at the Haven Centre seeing the incredible work refurbishing the Haven Cafe Bar. So many local businesses and residents have contributed time and materials - If you're able to donate to these cost and furniture - they’ve a GoFundMe page to help them reach their goal: https://gofund.me/e61d615f

Labour announced their statement on Growing the UK Economy, Tesco announced they’re having to cut 400 jobs impacting head office roles, bakery positions, management roles and more, as well as the potential closure of a distribution centre. I know from correspondence from constituents they want this Labour government to open their eyes of the talking down they’ve done to our Labour market and realise what they're doing is harming not just our brilliant small, family businesses and local farmers who keep food on our plates driving the economy, but now huge companies such as Sainsburys and Tesco are going in the wrong direction. I have huge sympathy for residents worried about their businesses and the course needs to be changed on their flawed (Un) Employment bill, especially as it was Labour who came in and cancelled the crucial A27 upgrade.

I‘ve been in the House of Commons Chamber multiple times in the past week standing up for women and girls’ safety. It’s clear from the weak responses the Labour party has a woman and justice problem. Residents will be as concerned as I am about the rising number of domestic abuse cases here and elsewhere.