Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Devolving power and visiting a power station

Power was the theme of last week.

As part of its manifesto commitment to devolution, the Government announced a Mayor of Sussex will be elected in May 2026.

The Mayor will have new powers to help make our area the best it can be, to improve services and drive investment and growth into every corner of our patch.

This government is determined to make sure that Sussex is not left behind, and we will be on the fast track to deliver growth, opportunities, transport and housing for local communities.

West Sussex, Adur and Worthing councils will be abolished as part of this change, with new councils being formed that do everything from roads to bins to social care – so elections due for West Sussex in May will be postponed to facilitate this.

From devolution to power stations, I spent Saturday at Shoreham Power Station, a gas-fired station that provides essential energy at times when there’s insufficient generation from nuclear and renewables alone.

Utilities were also on the agenda in the Commons, where I was glad the government confirmed – in response to my question – that the unacceptable 47% increase in bills from Southern Water will go towards infrastructure improvements, not payouts to bosses.

As ever, it was wonderful to have so many conversations with local residents at the monthly Shoreham Farmers’ Market, even if the weather made for a soggy morning. If you need help with an issue, you don’t need to wait to bump into me in person – just email [email protected] and I will do all I can to help you.