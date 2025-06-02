Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Getting Britain building
Through Labour’s Plan for Change, we will deliver the largest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation, reversing the previous Conservative Government’s anti-supply measures and driving housebuilding to its highest level in 40 years - boosting growth by billions, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.
We know how important it is to support local builders who know their communities and can get homes built where they’re needed most. By freeing up land and speeding up planning, we are making it easier for smaller builders, including councils and community-led housing projects, to deliver quality homes for working people.
To further support builders, we are slashing red tape to speed up the planning process to build new reservoirs for the first time in 30 years. These new reservoirs will supply three-quarters of a million homes and ensure we can build tens of thousands more. It is disgraceful that we face droughts because of a failure to build this critical infrastructure that keeps the water flowing through our taps.
The Government also announced a radical skills package, meaning more young people in Adur and Worthing will get the chance to train as skilled brickies, carpenters, and healthcare support workers.