Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Investing in Britain’s renewal

Last week, the Chancellor delivered her Spending Review, which invests in Britain’s security, health, and economy - so that you and your family are better off.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this, we announced England’s largest investment in local transport, which includes an estimated £30 million for buses, trams, roads and more in West Sussex. I will hold West Sussex County Council to account on this, to ensure all funding is used. To keep the cost of travel down, we have extended the £3 bus fare cap until at least March 2027.

We have also committed record investment into our Warm Homes Plan, with Adur and Worthing estimated to receive £52 million in funding for energy efficiency upgrades. I’m pleased that all new build homes will also have solar panels as a default, which will save hundreds of pounds off our energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, I attended the debate on the Assisted Dying Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, meaning I was unable to undertake my usual constituency engagements. If you would like a copy of my letter setting out my thoughts on the Bill, please email: [email protected] or write to: House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham in Lancing.

In Parliament, I was delighted to be joined by pupils from Lancing College, as I got to tell them about my role as your MP and answer all their thoughtful questions.

To wrap up the week, I attended a sunny Shoreham Farmers’ Market with local councillors to chat with local residents about a range of topics. Hopefully, this glorious weather continues!