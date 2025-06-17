Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Investing in Britain’s renewal
As part of this, we announced England’s largest investment in local transport, which includes an estimated £30 million for buses, trams, roads and more in West Sussex. I will hold West Sussex County Council to account on this, to ensure all funding is used. To keep the cost of travel down, we have extended the £3 bus fare cap until at least March 2027.
We have also committed record investment into our Warm Homes Plan, with Adur and Worthing estimated to receive £52 million in funding for energy efficiency upgrades. I’m pleased that all new build homes will also have solar panels as a default, which will save hundreds of pounds off our energy bills.
On Friday, I attended the debate on the Assisted Dying Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, meaning I was unable to undertake my usual constituency engagements. If you would like a copy of my letter setting out my thoughts on the Bill, please email: [email protected] or write to: House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.
In Parliament, I was delighted to be joined by pupils from Lancing College, as I got to tell them about my role as your MP and answer all their thoughtful questions.
To wrap up the week, I attended a sunny Shoreham Farmers’ Market with local councillors to chat with local residents about a range of topics. Hopefully, this glorious weather continues!