Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Launching our Industrial Strategy

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham at Cortis Avenue Wildlife Garden in Broadwater.

The Government has unveiled its new Industrial Strategy, which will boost local businesses, enhance skills, and support growth in Adur and Worthing by tackling barriers holding back British businesses.

Last week, the Health Secretary announced a national investigation into NHS maternity and neonatal services, including our local trust. I have met with local families who have endured unimaginable suffering due to inadequate care, and I am glad the Government are taking serious action to make maternity services safer.

In Parliament, the Government confirmed that people with severe lifelong conditions will be protected by our welfare system in response to my question on the matter, and I also called on the Government to provide full funding for the BBC World Service.

In the constituency, I visited Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust’s Forget Me Not Unit alongside Dr Beccy Cooper MP, which provides acute dementia care for local people. I also met with members of Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s Group to hear about their experiences of living with this disease.

It was lovely meeting with Carers Support West Sussex to learn more about their support services, followed by a visit to a supported living service in Worthing run by Achieve Together to meet with their tenants and staff.

I had a fantastic time at the summer fairs held by St Peter’s Primary School in Shoreham and Glebe Primary School in Southwick, and even managed to win a few goodies in the tombola!

To round off the week, I spent some time in the sun with the butterflies at Cortis Avenue Wildlife Garden’s open day in Broadwater.