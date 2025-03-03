Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Meeting this moment

We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our county and our continent.

The Prime Minister has spent the week leading intense diplomacy to secure the future of Ukraine and Europe against Russian aggression, and as part of that, has announced plans to increase defence spending to keep Britain safe from the growing threats of this new era.

As ever, it was a packed week in the constituency.

We started the week with the great news that Holmbush Primary Academy will be one of the first schools in the country to offer a free breakfast club, with a healthy, nutritious breakfast for its pupils and free childcare for parents – part of the Government’s plan to help working families.

Tom with the East Worthing Wastewater Treatment Works team

It was brilliant to join the Adur East Lions as they celebrated 25 years of serving Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate and I was glad to be able to thank them for all their charitable work.

I met with local farmers for breakfast on Friday, before heading over to the East Worthing Wastewater Treatment Works (behind Brooklands Park) to learn about how our wastewater is treated. It was a fascinating insight and another opportunity to raise resident concerns about Southern Water’s performance.

I also enjoyed a tour of Heron’s Dale Primary School from the dedicated team there, met apprentices at the Holmbush McDonald’s who taught me how to make a McFlurry, before holding a regular constituency surgery.