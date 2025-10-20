Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Opportunities for our young people

Ensuring every young person in Adur and Worthing develops the skills they need to thrive is a priority for me. Last week, I asked the Prime Minister what this Labour Government is doing to achieve this goal, and I was pleased to hear more about our new ambition for two-thirds of young people to enter an apprenticeship, further education, or university.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I also asked the Housing Secretary what this Government is doing to provide social and affordable homes in our area, and was reassured that the Government’s £39bn affordable homes programme will deliver 300,000 homes nationally, with 60% for social rent.

I raised my concerns in Parliament over the antisemitic attack on a Manchester synagogue and the Islamophobic arson at Peacehaven mosque, emphasising that we must not allow division and hatred to prevail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also met with the Flooding Minister to discuss the record investment we’re making in flood defences across the country, including £3 million for Adur and Worthing. It was also great to welcome students from Shoreham Academy to Parliament and answer their questions!

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham at Sompting Pumpkins.

This Labour Government is trying to ease the pressure on families, both with the cost of living and with more community services, so I’m delighted that West Sussex will be getting a Best Start Family Hub from April 2026 – a new version of the old Sure Start centres.

In the constituency, I visited BD to learn about the medical products and equipment they distribute from Worthing, and Thomas A Becket Junior School to meet Headteacher Becky Linford. An incredible business and a very special school.

It was lovely to round up the week with an autumnal visit to Sompting Pumpkins!