Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Saving our steel

Although Parliament is now on Easter recess, it was unexpectedly recalled on Saturday. MPs headed back to London to pass emergency legislation to give the Government the power to direct British Steel to continue operating its blast furnaces in Scunthorpe – the last remaining site in the UK capable of primary steelmaking.

I spoke in the debate, emphasising the importance of retaining our primary steelmaking capability for our economy and national security. Unfortunately, this recall meant I missed the Shoreham Farmer’s Market and the Lancing Village Easter Fayre.

Back in the constituency, I’ve packed in visits to the JobCentrePlus in Worthing, the Gateway Hub in Fishersgate, Worthing Hospital’s maternity unit, and the local refuse site in Lancing. I’m grateful to the staff and volunteers for hosting me and talking me through their work.

Cllr Jeremy Gardner, Cllr Debs Stainforth and I visited the flats affected by the fire on Wilmot Road in Shoreham and spoke to some of the residents who have been devastated by its impact. Thank you to the local Fire and Rescue Service who responded to the incident so quickly, ensuring all residents were safe, and for also taking the time to meet with me at the site. If you were impacted by the fire and need support, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Finally, I’ve been spending some time meeting residents at their doors – and I hope to meet more of you throughout the recess.

I wish you all a Happy Easter!