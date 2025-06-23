Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Summer fair season begins

Summer fair season is upon us! On Saturday, I was up bright and early at the fair on South Street in Lancing, followed by fairs in Shoreham at Swiss Gardens Primary and Herons Dale Primary. I then attended Southwick Rangers FC's wonderful presentation day celebrating the year’s achievements.

Afterwards, I was pleased to open Friends of Old Shoreham and Adur Voluntary Action’s Midsummer Fair in Shoreham, followed by seeing some of the Adur Art Trail. I wrapped up the day at the fantastic Worthing Festival. Thank you to every organisation who have invited me to your summer events so far!

During the week, I enjoyed visiting GuildCare’s Fitzalan Howard Centre and Bohunt School in Worthing to chat about my role as your MP.

In Parliament, I voted again for the Assisted Dying Bill, which now moves to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham with local artist, Sarah Bidwell, on the Adur Art Trail.

The Government has announced the expansion of the Warm Homes Discount, which will mean 350,000 more families across the South East will get £150 off their energy bills this winter.

We also announced that we are investing £100 million in water company fines in local environmental projects to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.

Finally, thank you to everyone who voted in the Buckingham by-election in Shoreham. Congratulations to Councillor Kate Davis, who was elected by residents to take the place of her partner, the late Cllr Nigel Jenner.