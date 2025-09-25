Political opinion: Worthing West MP leads on online gambling

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West has been joined by over 100 MPs in calling for major reforms to online gambling taxation, with the aim of both to reducing gambling harms and addressing child poverty.

Dr Cooper, along with a third of backbench Labour MPs, has written to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, highlighting the widespread social and financial harm caused by round-the-clock online gambling. This comes as online gambling profits continue to soar to record levels, while almost 4.3 million children in the UK currently are living in poverty.

The MPs have insisted that their proposals would fall within the Chancellor’s own fiscal rules, while delivering on two core manifesto commitments: reducing child poverty and tackling gambling harm. Harms from gambling cost the Exchequer over £1 billion a year and place a huge burden on the NHS and public services. However, the new tax measures would focus solely on the most harmful forms of online gambling – and would not be levied on the National Lottery, bingo or horse racing.

The gambling industry makes £11.5bn a year in profits and unlike most industries does not pay VAT. The UK also taxes gambling at much lower rates than other countries.

The group of MPs – led by Beccy Cooper MP and Alex Ballinger MP – criticise online gambling companies’ ability to shift vast profits offshore, calling instead for an online gambling levy that is calibrated to reflect both company profits and the level of harm caused, a move they say will create a fair, credible and immediate source of revenue for the Chancellor. By ringfencing the income for measures to reduce child poverty, they say the Chancellor could demonstrate that the government is committed to both fiscal discipline and social justice.

Beccy Cooper said: “Too many people and their families are living with the consequences of gambling harms – from financial hardship to family breakdown, damaged mental health and suicide. An online gambling levy is fair, cost-neutral, and within the Chancellor’s fiscal rules. The government can show it takes both social justice and fiscal responsibility seriously by acting decisively at the Budget”.

The proposals echo recent reforms outlined by former Prime Minister and Chancellor, Gordon Brown, as well as former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams. Gordon Brown said; “The government can fulfil today’s unmet needs by taxing an undertaxed sector. Gambling won’t build our country for the next generation, but children, freed from poverty, will.”