Popular community café in East Grinstead saved after Mid Sussex District Council finds it a new home
A popular community café in the Stone Quarry area of East Grinstead has been saved after Mid Sussex District Council provided it with a new home.
The future of The Quarry Café and Community Fridge was uncertain after the team recently learned that they needed to vacate their Holtye Avenue premises.
But Mid Sussex District Council agreed a 30-year lease for the former Post Office in Hollands Way, allowing the team to keep providing services for Stone Quarry residents and the wider East Grinstead area.
Sarah Howland, director and executive manager for the Quarry Café and Community Fridge, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to find a new home in the same area.
“We have a wonderful team of volunteers who help us to run the café, which provides a place for the community to meet up and enjoy quality food and drink at affordable prices.
“We also help to prevent food waste by collecting surplus food, sharing it amongst the community and making meals for those who need a helping hand.”
The Quarry Café and Community Fridge started life five years ago as a community café but it expanded after the Covid pandemic hit, collecting food and creating ready meals to share with people who needed support.
“All of this great work can continue,” said Sarah, thanking Mid Sussex District Council and Clarion Futures for their support.
She said: “We’re a key member of the Mid Sussex Food Partnership and we will be working together to further expand our reach and meet demands.”
Renovation work is now underway so the venue can open in October or November.
Councillor Norman Webster, MSDC cabinet member for community, said: “When I heard that the Quarry Café and Community Fridge needed to find a new home, I immediately thought of the old Post Office building.
“The building has been empty for over three years and was close to being sold, so we had to move quickly and work hard to secure the building for this vital community service.”
He added: “The Council won’t be charging any rent for the first five years of the 30-year lease, which will afford the Quarry Café and Community Fridge some financial breathing room while they renovate their new home and turn it into a vibrant community hub.”
Charitable Foundation, Clarion Futures is contributing approximately £70,000 towards the refurbishment, furnishing the café with help from contractor United Living who will deliver a significant amount of the refurbishment work through Social Value.
Nicky Dodds, regional communities manager – south region for Clarion Futures, said: “We have been working with the community in Stone Quarry for about 10 years now and have built very strong relationships with Sarah Howland, her fabulous team of volunteers, local residents and also with local Councillors who have always been very supportive of the work that we do. Clarion Futures are very proud to be a key stakeholder in this development.”
Clarion Futures is hosting a community event at the Hollands Way play area, next to the new Quarry Café and Community Fridge from 11am-2pm on October 25 to shine a spotlight on the new café opening.