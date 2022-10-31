A popular fashion and homeware shop is making its way to Chichester following approved plans.

Plans have been approved by Chichester District Council for fashion and homeware shop Oliver Bonas to move into the old Monsoon shop on East Street.

Oliver Bonas is a UK-based homeware and clothing store which opened its first store in Fulham Road, London.

The proposal is to refurbish and redecorate the existing store front on the high street shop.

Works externally will include the repair to the shopfront where damaged, redecoration, the installation of new non-illuminated signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oliver Bonas design standard pale green colour will be used for the redecoration on the front of the shop.

The existing fascia is to be made good, decorated and have new non-illuminated bright gold ‘Oliver Bonas’ letters applied

In the design and access statement Oliver Bonas said: “Externally, works are limited to minor repairs, refurbishment and redecoration to the shopfront façade so the scale and proportion of the elevations will remain.

“Oliver Bonas believe that the refurbished shopfront will sit very comfortably with other shopfronts in the Chichester conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only modification will be to the signage, with new non-illuminated lettering.”

In a statement Chichester City Council said: “Chichester City Council raises no objection, subject to the comments of the historic building officer regarding the works to the fabric of the listed building.

"The retention and restoration of the shopfront would improve the appearance of the building itself and the surrounding conservation area."