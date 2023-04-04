Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
7 minutes ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
1 hour ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
2 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
3 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test

Popular Three Legs Brewing Company wants to relocate to new Beeching Road Studios in Bexhill

Plans for a popular local brewery to relocate to Bexhill are set to go in front of Rother planners next week.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

Next Thursday (April 13), Rother District Council’s planning committee are set to consider proposals to create a new base for the Three Legs Brewing Company at the Beeching Road Studios — a council-owned facility at the former Sharwood’s factory.

The application seeks a change of use for the existing unit, with plans to install a tap room and chillers as part of this conversion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its application, spokesman for the brewery said: “We aim for our Beeching Road production facility and taproom to become an industry-leading example in production of a high-quality product alongside a community-focused events-driven taproom.

Most Popular
Beeching Road (Google Maps Streetview)Beeching Road (Google Maps Streetview)
Beeching Road (Google Maps Streetview)

“The building will be designed so that production is carried out to the rear of the building with increased capacity, cold storage, increased tank space and some other related equipment that will allow us to access a nationwide market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The front section of the building will house our hospitality operation including a small kitchen which will be fitted out by us and rented to a local business which is looking for a cost-effective way of expanding or establishing. However, this will remain integral to the tap room enterprise.”

According to the brewery, the taproom would hold around two events each month, including farmers markets, arts fairs and cinema nights.

The application also notes how the brewery would relocate from its current base in Broad Oak should planning permission be granted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme has seen several letters of support from Rother residents. However, it has also seen a single objection (which the council says has come from five representatives) raising concerns that the business would not be a good fit for the area.

This view is not supported by council officers, who are recommending approval.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a Rother planning officer said: “On balance, the proposal is considered acceptable in terms of planning policy, providing employment opportunities and allowing for an existing business to relocate and expand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The view is taken that the proposed development would have an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the site and is not expected to give rise to harm to neighbouring amenity or highway safety.”

Bexhill