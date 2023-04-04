Plans for a popular local brewery to relocate to Bexhill are set to go in front of Rother planners next week.

Next Thursday (April 13), Rother District Council’s planning committee are set to consider proposals to create a new base for the Three Legs Brewing Company at the Beeching Road Studios — a council-owned facility at the former Sharwood’s factory.

The application seeks a change of use for the existing unit, with plans to install a tap room and chillers as part of this conversion.

In its application, spokesman for the brewery said: “We aim for our Beeching Road production facility and taproom to become an industry-leading example in production of a high-quality product alongside a community-focused events-driven taproom.

Beeching Road (Google Maps Streetview)

“The building will be designed so that production is carried out to the rear of the building with increased capacity, cold storage, increased tank space and some other related equipment that will allow us to access a nationwide market.

“The front section of the building will house our hospitality operation including a small kitchen which will be fitted out by us and rented to a local business which is looking for a cost-effective way of expanding or establishing. However, this will remain integral to the tap room enterprise.”

According to the brewery, the taproom would hold around two events each month, including farmers markets, arts fairs and cinema nights.

The application also notes how the brewery would relocate from its current base in Broad Oak should planning permission be granted.

The scheme has seen several letters of support from Rother residents. However, it has also seen a single objection (which the council says has come from five representatives) raising concerns that the business would not be a good fit for the area.

This view is not supported by council officers, who are recommending approval.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a Rother planning officer said: “On balance, the proposal is considered acceptable in terms of planning policy, providing employment opportunities and allowing for an existing business to relocate and expand.

