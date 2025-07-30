Popular Worthing micropub looks to extend its days and opening hours to allow for later drinking, inside and out

The new owner of a popular Worthing micropub is hoping to be able to extend the days and opening hours to allow for later drinking.

Miss Eloise Rolfe has made an application to Worthing Borough Council for a full variation to the premises licence at The Fynn, formerly known as Georgi Fin.

The micropub, in Goring Road, has been under new ownership since December 2024 and the name has been changed at the request of the previous owner.

Miss Rolfe and her team at The Fynn chose a new name that paid homage to the old identity while rebranding.

The licence currently authorises alcohol on and off sales from 11am to 9.30pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

The new application seeks to vary the existing licence to extend the days and hours for alcohol sales, as well as officially change the name of the venue.

The requested times are 11am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm Friday and Saturday. Miss Rolfe would also like to extend the time for the use of the outside pavement forecourt from 7.30pm to 10pm each day.

To comment on the application, email [email protected] or write to The Licensing Unit, Adur & Worthing Councils Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1HA.

Representations and the full variation to the premises licence must reach the Licensing Unit no later than August 18, 2025.

The committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, at 6.30pm, if required.