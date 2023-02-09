Developers have unveiled plans to build 225 new homes in Hunston.

An application for a screening opinion, which is used to decide whether a whether a development should be subject to environmental impact assessment has been submitted to Chichester District Council for the proposed 225 home development at Farmfield Nurseries in Hunston.

The new development would also include new landscaped private gardens, car park spaces, access roads and a central communal open space.

The site is approximately 8 hectares and is currently occupied by three large plots of agricultural land and is bound by residential properties off Selsey Road to the northeast, Sesley Road to the east, warehouse units to the southeast and agricultural land to the south, west and north.

The two southern plots would be used for ‘Phase 1’ of development whilst ‘Phase 2’ will be undertaken on the northern plot.