Prime Minister told by Horsham Tory leader that we must defend our communities from unwanted and inappropriate development

Councillor Philip Circus, Horsham District Council’s Leader of the Opposition, has challenged the Prime Minister on housing numbers at a Downing Street reception for Conservative group leaders.
Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Asked by the Prime Minister why local Conservatives had lost so many seats despite Michael Gove’s statement that mandatory housing targets had ended, Councillor Circus told the Prime Minister that the problem was that the ending of mandatory housing targets had not been translated into reality.

Statements by Ministers did not, of themselves, change anything. These comments, he said, were echoed by other West Sussex Conservative leaders who want the framework within which local councils have to operate to reflect the reality of statements made in the House of Commons.

Mr Circus said: “The Prime Minister is clearly committed to addressing the problems we face in local government and I have every confidence that he will deliver for us. As we move forward with the work on the Horsham District Plan, we must do all we can to defend the integrity of our communities from unwanted and inappropriate development.”

