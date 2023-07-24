Asked by the Prime Minister why local Conservatives had lost so many seats despite Michael Gove’s statement that mandatory housing targets had ended, Councillor Circus told the Prime Minister that the problem was that the ending of mandatory housing targets had not been translated into reality.

Statements by Ministers did not, of themselves, change anything. These comments, he said, were echoed by other West Sussex Conservative leaders who want the framework within which local councils have to operate to reflect the reality of statements made in the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad