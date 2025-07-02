Prime Minister ‘very sorry’ to hear about girl injured in Newhaven after Lewes MP urges him to look into A259 ‘crisis’

The MP for Lewes has called on the Prime Minister to look into the ‘crisis’ on the A259 following a collision in Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James MacCleary said he spoke in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, July 2, to ask Sir Keir Starmer to personally intervene and unblock ‘long-awaited funding’ that would make the A259 and its surrounding roads safer for coastal residents.

People can watch the video at parliamentlive.tv.

The MP, who also represents Newhaven, Seaford, Polegate and surrounding villages, highlighted the collision, which happened in Lewes Road at about 4.30pm on Monday, June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a girl was taken to hospital following a collision on Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Monday, June 30

Police had confirmed the incident, saying: “A girl was taken to hospital and is being treated for her injuries.”

After PMQs Mr MacCleary said: “Our coastal communities rely on the A259 every day. Local people and businesses have been raising the alarm about these unsafe and congested roads for years – we shouldn’t have to wait for a child to be seriously hurt for action to be taken. I am now asking the Prime Minister directly to personally intervene and ensure that this funding is unblocked so we can make our roads safer and ensure there is never a repeat of an incident like this.”

The MP said he and residents of Newhaven, Seaford and other nearby communities have been warning for a long time that local roads are dangerous and need improvement. He said East Sussex Councty Council has submitted a fully costed plan for safety works but said Government funding remains blocked.

During PMQs the Prime Minister said he was ‘very sorry to hear of the incident’ and expressed his sympathies with the family and the best wishes of the whole House to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I do hear a lot about this road because it runs through the constituency of my honourable friend for Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven (MP Chris Ward) and I know it needs addressing and I know how strongly they’ve both been raising this and campaigning on it. A decision is going to be set out shortly. I think he (Mr MacCleary) has met the roads minster but I’ll make sure that he’s kept fully updated of developments.”

Afterwards Mr MacCleary said: “I am glad the Prime Minister has agreed to look into this personally, and I look forward to working with him on this.”