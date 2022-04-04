Prior application plans for two new homes in Southbourne submitted

Prior application plans of two houses in Sidlesham has been submitted to Chichester District Council SUS-220404-160731001

The proposal will see offices on Guildford Close in Emsworth become two one-bed maisonettes.

Previous applications to Chichester District Council saw plans to change the offices into two two-storey, one-bedroom houses, which were refused.

In the design and access statement it said: “Internal alterations would be undertaken to provide secondary-glazing to all windows, with a central mechanical ventilation and heatrecovery (‘MVHR’) system, connected to the two existing ventilation grills.

“All the intended (ground-floor) bedrooms and the (first-floor) lounge, dining and kitchen areas, would be afforded natural light via existing windows.”