Prior application plans for two new homes in Southbourne submitted

The proposal will see offices on Guildford Close in Emsworth become two one-bed maisonettes.
Previous applications to Chichester District Council saw plans to change the offices into two two-storey, one-bedroom houses, which were refused.
In the design and access statement it said: “Internal alterations would be undertaken to provide secondary-glazing to all windows, with a central mechanical ventilation and heatrecovery (‘MVHR’) system, connected to the two existing ventilation grills.
“All the intended (ground-floor) bedrooms and the (first-floor) lounge, dining and kitchen areas, would be afforded natural light via existing windows.”
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00590/PA3MA