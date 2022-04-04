Prior application plans for two new homes in Southbourne submitted

Prior application plans of two houses in Southbourne has been submitted to Chichester District Council

By Sam Pole
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:41 am
Prior application plans of two houses in Sidlesham has been submitted to Chichester District Council SUS-220404-160731001

The proposal will see offices on Guildford Close in Emsworth become two one-bed maisonettes.

Previous applications to Chichester District Council saw plans to change the offices into two two-storey, one-bedroom houses, which were refused.

In the design and access statement it said: “Internal alterations would be undertaken to provide secondary-glazing to all windows, with a central mechanical ventilation and heatrecovery (‘MVHR’) system, connected to the two existing ventilation grills.

“All the intended (ground-floor) bedrooms and the (first-floor) lounge, dining and kitchen areas, would be afforded natural light via existing windows.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00590/PA3MA

