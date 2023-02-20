Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prior application submitted to build new 19 home development in Tangmere

A prior application has been submitted for a new 19 home development in Tangmere.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:01pm
A prior application has been submitted for a new 19 home development in Tangmere.
A prior application has been submitted for a new 19 home development in Tangmere.

This application follows a previous application (ref 22/00852/PA3MA) for Prior Approval made to Chichester District Council at Woodfield House in Tangmere. That application

was decided on May 18, 2022, as ‘Prior Approval Required Hereby Permitted’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in the compliance statement by Scott Planning, the firm said that ‘the application created a total of six additional residential units through the change of use of the day nursery floorspace, many of which were quite large. That development has since been found to not be financially viable and so this revised application is now necessary.’

Most Popular

The new application submitted would see 19 new residential units be developed at the site.

Woodfield House is a former childcare nursery that occupies the remnant part of a larger boarding school site.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 23/00307/PA3MA

Chichester District Council