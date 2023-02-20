Prior application submitted to build new 19 home development in Tangmere

This application follows a previous application (ref 22/00852/PA3MA) for Prior Approval made to Chichester District Council at Woodfield House in Tangmere. That application
was decided on May 18, 2022, as ‘Prior Approval Required Hereby Permitted’.
However, in the compliance statement by Scott Planning, the firm said that ‘the application created a total of six additional residential units through the change of use of the day nursery floorspace, many of which were quite large. That development has since been found to not be financially viable and so this revised application is now necessary.’
The new application submitted would see 19 new residential units be developed at the site.
Woodfield House is a former childcare nursery that occupies the remnant part of a larger boarding school site.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 23/00307/PA3MA