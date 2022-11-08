Alleyway between Hoad's Wood Road and Pilot Road in Hastings.

On Monday (November 7), Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet approved plans to install a gateway, block access to a footpath which runs between Hoad’s Wood Road and Pilot Road.

The plans had been put forward following complaints from local residents about anti-social behaviour in the area — in particular groups of drinkers congregating there.

Cllr Judy Rogers, whose cabinet portfolio includes community safety, said: “For many years I was a rights of way voluntary officer for the Ramblers Association and I fought really hard to keep rights of way open to members of the public, so for me gating is a last resort.

“But I met with the residents and what they were having to deal with is completely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On one occasion an air pistol was fired into a person’s home and the person living in that house had recently become widowed. That is really not acceptable; for someone to have to live with that fear at a time of immense pressure on them.

“So this is a really, really last resort to deal with the antisocial behaviour that was going on.”

Other incidents described by residents include dumping, public defecation and the riding of motorcycles through the lane. There were also reports of an attempted burglary, with the culprits using the alleyway as a way to access the property.

While the gateway is described as a ‘more permanent solution’ than previous efforts to reduce antisocial behaviour in the area, its use will be reviewed every three years. Neighbours will also have keys to unlock the gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even so, some concerns were raised about the wider principle of gating off alleyways in the town.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council’s Green Party group, said: “I just want to flag my concern that we don’t go to this solution as a sort of default, because we need to value our rights of way even when they are down twittens and may be in places which are neglected.”