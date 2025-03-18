Proposals for a housing development in Halland have been turned down at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice published last week, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build nine homes, office space and a children’s playground on land to the west of the B2192.

The appeal had been lodged by developer Millen Homes Ltd on the grounds that Wealden District Council had not made a decision within the appropriate timeframe. The council had disputed this, arguing the developer had not submitted enough information to ‘validate’ the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their decision notice, the planning inspector set out how the dispute had unfolded.

The Estate Cottages, Halland, site plan. Pic: Contributed

According to the inspector, the council had originally received the application on March 7, 2024. Later the same month, the council wrote to the developer “asking for clarification of some 15 missing or contradictory items”. In further correspondence, the council received clarifications from the developer, with the council declaring the application to be valid on April 17.

Earlier the same month, however, new national planning rules came into force, which require developers to provide information around Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) before applications can be ‘validated’.

After reviewing the case, the council wrote to the developer again, saying it had made a mistake in saying the application was valid. They told the developer the application could not be deemed valid until this information on BNG was provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, the developer lodged an appeal on grounds of non-determination.

The inspector found the application could not be valid without the mandatory BNG information. In light of this, the inspector said there were no grounds for appeal.

The inspector said: “My conclusion is that the appeal should fail on the first main issue. The application was and is not valid and it has no legal basis on which a decision can be made.

“The appeal should therefore be dismissed on this basis. Consequently, it is not necessary for me to consider the planning merits of the proposal, because I do not have a valid application to make a decision on.”

For further information see application reference WD/2024/0584/O on the Wealden District Council website.