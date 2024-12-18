Proposals to improve bus services in Newhaven have been heavily criticised by two councillors after they were published online.

East Sussex County Council said the ‘A259 Newhaven The Drove and Denton Roundabout scheme’ is part of a package of bus priority measures at the preliminary design stage. The Traffic Regulation Order Pre-consultation can be found at consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk so people can have their say.

One proposal is to convert an existing eastbound traffic lane to a bus lane from east of The Drove roundabout to after the Sainsbury’s entry/exit.

Lewes District Councillor Sean MacLeod (Newhaven North, Independent) has said this would ‘create nothing but a disaster’.

He said: “Moving the dual carriageway by Sainsbury’s to one lane will just create traffic chaos and will have a disastrous impact on congestion in the town. Newhaven is often gridlocked from 3pm onwards and removing a lane to add a bus lane is just well bizarre and unnecessary and will create more issues than it solves.”

He said: “When the plans were first proposed, it was put to us that the two lanes would remain and that a third lane would be added. This I felt was acceptable. But the plans that have been published today (Monday, December 16) are nothing short of a nightmare. It’s just going to create absolute chaos eastbound and getting out of Sainsbury’s will become a real issue. East Sussex County Council need to go back to the drawing board on this and rethink the the plans near Sainsbury’s.”

Newhaven Town Councillor Lindsey Macleod (Denton) said: “When the BSIP (Bus Service Improvement Plan) was announced there was real potential for something exciting that could have benefited everyone. But these plans are a disaster and will create nothing but traffic chaos for Newhaven and they have to be stopped.”

In response, an ESCC spokesperson said: “The proposals for this section of the A259 have been refined further from the consultation proposals in 2023 to maximise the bus priority measures while also balancing the needs of other road users. In order to retain and relocate the existing shared footway/cycleway on the south side of the road between the two roundabouts, as well as provide a westbound bus lane, it is now proposed to convert one of the existing eastbound traffic lanes to a bus lane from east of The Drove roundabout to after the entry/exit from Sainsbury’s. At this point the road will be widened to provide the bus lane plus two traffic lanes on the approach to the Denton roundabout.

“The A259 Newhaven bus priority scheme aims to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy the highest possible quality bus services that provide an alternative to travelling by car, improve air quality, and help the county to reduce its carbon footprint. The current pre-consultation on the Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) provides the opportunity for people to help shape the final TRO proposals that will be formally advertised in early 2025.”

Other proposals include an improved bus interchange area at Denton Corner with one-way entry off Mount Road and the A259, and exit routes onto the A259 for buses. They also include upgrades to existing bus shelters and bus stop infrastructure where appropriate.