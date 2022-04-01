Proposals seek to ‘revive’ equestrian business near Battle

In an application to Rother District Council, Petley Wood Equestrian Centre near Battle is seeking planning permission to create a complex of seven holiday lets (including a dedicated disability-friendly unit) by converting a number of stables buildings at the site.

According to the application, the buildings set for conversion are ‘under-utilised’ back up stables, mainly used during larger scale events at the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant says the proposals come as part of plans to ‘revive’ the wider business, as it had seen significant disruption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “Operations ceased almost entirely on the imposition of covid restrictions some two years ago. The business effectively closed down, leaving on in-house related activities and maintenance cover.

“No use could be made of the major events area, either indoor or outdoor sand schools, the woodland walks or event the wedding facilities area. All remain closed for an unforeseeable period.”

They added: “Due to the curtailment of activity during the pandemic, the breadth and cost of the operation needed to revive Petley, diversification is crucial for viability. Providing secure holiday accommodation to visitors, particularly for the disabled, was a logical outcome of intense deliberations.”

For further details of the proposals see application reference RR/2022/339/P on the Rother District Council website.