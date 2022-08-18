Proposed Flansham development includes orchard and flower meadow

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle and Victor Coutin applied to Arun District Council to build four, four-bed homes with nine parking spaces, an orchard, and a flower meadow.

The site is bordered by Hoe Lane to the north and the A259 to the east.

Access from Hoe Lane would be widened if the scheme goes ahead.

Proposed illustration of Flansham housing development

Previous plans to build up to 23 homes at the site have all been refused as partially because they were deemed to change the area’s rural character.

The site was previously used for grazing but is now unused.

ADC says it is unlikely the land would support agriculture in the future.

Yapton Parish Council and six residents have objected to the homes.

But council planning officers say the plans should be conditionally approved, despite conflicting with local development policies.

The fact that the district has not met housing targets is a key reason.

A report before the Planning Committee says: “The proposal could help to support the local community by providing four new homes to help meet future needs, albeit that such large houses may not be affordable by those in particular need.”

Any further development in Yapton must not put extra pressure on the local school and officers say contributions of around £142,000 from the developer could go towards local infrastructure.

ADC’s Planning Committee will make a decision on Wednesday (August 24).