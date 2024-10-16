Protestors demonstrate against proposed closure of ‘vital’ adult day care centre in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Protestors voiced their opposition to the proposed closure of an adult day care centre in Lewes at the weekend.

The demonstrators were outside The Phoenix Centre in Malling Street on Saturday, October 12, holding signs that read ‘save our Phoenix Centre’ and ‘save our services for our vulnerable residents’.

The protest followed the announcement that the centre may be closed as East Sussex County Council looks to make savings.

Lewes MP James MacCleary, who attended, said on Facebook: “The proposed closure of the Phoenix Centre is completely the wrong approach. It would be a huge loss and I will be opposing the plans.”

Protestors at the Phoenix Centre in Lewes on Saturday, October 12. Photo: Roz Bassford

He said: “It offers vital support for people who need care and the respite is a lifeline for so many. Closure of care services like this is the last thing any council should do.”

The Phoenix Centre provides day care to adults living with dementia, strokes and other age related health conditions, offering activities like ballroom dancing, art therapy and creative writing. Visit www.escis.org.uk/community-organisations-and-spaces/the-phoenix-centre-lewes.

The County Council said it is facing a financial gap of £55 million next year and needs to find savings. The council proposed to stop providing the day service at the Phoenix Centre and support people to access alternative services.

Lewes MP James MacCleary with Lewes District Councillor Janet Baah and Lewes Town Councillors Kevin West and Edwina Livesey at the Phoenix Centre on Saturday, October 12. Photo: Roz Bassford

ESCC is running a consultation about closing The Phoenix Centre, which is one of 11 consultations about proposed changes to adult social care and health services. These started on October 3 and close on November 28. The council said decisions are expected to be made on the proposals in February 2025.

Lewes Town Councillor (Lib Dem, Priory Ward) Kevin West said: “I think these cuts are appalling. They’re going to fall mostly on the most vulnerable in our society.”

He added that The Phoenix Centre gives carers ‘some respite’, saying: “I think it’s going to make very hard lives unbearable.”

He continued: “I have some sympathy with councils across the country who are cash strapped after years of Conservative government cuts but these cuts really shouldn’t fall on the most vulnerable – it’s a choice. I would look for cuts elsewhere.”

Protestors at the Phoenix Centre in Lewes on Saturday, October 12. Photo: Roz Bassford

Mr West said the event on Saturday was well attended by members of the public and town and county councillors. He urged people to respond to the consultation and said a petition against the closure is online at www.leweslibdems.org.uk/phoenix.

A notice from ESCC at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/funding-gap-asch said: “Most local authorities are experiencing similar cost pressures at the moment. Despite these pressures, we have a legal responsibility to set a balanced budget. That means we need to make some difficult decisions about what we spend. Every part of the Council will need to find savings to help close the gap. Cabinet considered some of the savings proposals in September. Any proposed changes that affect services will have a public consultation.”

The council said: “There are no easy choices and we know that some residents will be very worried about how they and their loved ones might be affected. We are committed to consulting with you on these difficult decisions and providing as much information about their potential impact as we can to support decision making.”

The protest on Saturday was also broadcast on BBC South East News on Monday morning, October 14.