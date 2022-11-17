Public consultation opens for 149 home development proposal in Nutbourne

A public consultation regarding plans for a 149 home development in Nutbourne is being held for local residents to provide feedback on the proposal.

Developers Rego Property has invited local people to a public consultation exhibition seeking feedback on draft proposals for a new residential development at Hamcroft on Main Road in Nutbourne, which began on Wednesday, November 16.

The proposal is for 149 dwellings, including a minimum of 45 affordable homes, with a sustainable drainage strategy and renewable energy sources.

A variety of new home types and sizes are being proposed, including one and two-bedroom apartments and houses with two, three and four bedrooms with gardens.

In addition, the development, if approved, would also provide enhanced access and improved pedestrian access to the A259 as well as financial contributions towards education, maintenance of public open space and local infrastructure, via CIL payments.

A spokesperson for Rego Property said, “This is an important site which can contribute to the need for homes locally, whilst our design team are mindful of its beautiful setting.

“We are preparing an Outline Planning Application and would welcome your views so that we can shape our proposals to make a lovely new place for families to live.”

An exhibition, where local residents can see plans and meet the team in person began on Wednesday, November 16 November from 4pm to 7pm at Chidham and Hambrook Village Hall on Chidham Lane.

The exhibition will continue to take place until Wednesday, November 30.