A public inquiry is underway to decide whether or not to approve plans for 200 new homes in Nutbourne.

An independent planning inspector will look at the plans for two developments on the land north of A259 Flat Farm and the land east of Broad Road, both in Nutbourne.

The first development north of A259 Flat Farm has seen planning permission put in for 68 new homes and a second for land east of Broad Road for up to 132 dwellings. The plans, however were rejected due to environmental and sewage concerns.

The public inquiry at Emsworth Baptist Church started today (Wednesday, January 4) and is scheduled to be completed on Friday, January 20.

Chidham Parish and local residents submitted 700 objections across all three sites, aided by campaigning groups Save Our Harbour Villages (SOHV) and the Chidham and Hambrook Parish action Group (CHPAG).

Parish councillors had also previously warned that the housing would 'totally dominate’ Chidham and Hambrook.

An initial public inquiry was set to take place in August 2022, but it was postponed as the venue was not large enough when around 120 people turned up.The Mayday Action Group has called for people to attend to share their views on the proposed development.

The group said: “We need your support to stop this overdevelopment of a further 200 houses in Nutbourne. This whole area sits across a wildlife corridor that is rich with a variety of species, including roe deer, and they need our help to protect them.

“Chidham and Hambrook Parish Council are also asking as many of you as possible to attend on the first day to show the Inspector the strength of feeling against these two developments. In August, the number of people in attendance forced the deferral to January 4 and to move to a larger venue.”

To view the full applications on both plans visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the references: 20/03321/OUTEIA and 20/03320/OUTEIA

