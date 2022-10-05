Public invited to council's annual civic service at Horsham church
The annual Horsham District Council Civic Service will be held at Horsham Parish Church of St Mary’s in The Causeway in Horsham on Sunday October 9 at 6pm, and everyone is welcome to attend.
The Chairman of Horsham District Council, Cllr Kate Rowbottom, is inviting residents to join her for this special service, which this year reflects the Harvest Festival themes of dedication, renewal and community.
The purpose of the annual Civic Service is to rededicate the work of Horsham District Council, its Councillors and Officers, along with county councillors, the Chairman of Parish Councils and Horsham Neighbourhood Councils, representatives of the Royal British Legion and St. John Ambulance and all those who serve in the community.
The Address will be given by Rev’d Canon Lisa Barnett.
Following the service, light refreshments will be served in the Causeway Barn.
