Public meeting to be held for new Chichester Local Authority

A public meeting will be held to gauge public opinion on a new local association for Chichester North.

The meeting will be held at Oaklands Park by ex Mayor, Richard Plowman, and councillor Maureen Corfield are calling a Public Meeting at the Rugby Club to establish the interest in creating two new Local Associations for Chichester North.

Councillor Corfield said: “During North Ward’s recent Neighbourhood Planning exercises, Chichester’s green spaces were picked out as treasures, Oaklands Park in particular.

“This made me wonder, how best to look after our outdoor prized possessions, protect them and get the most from them for the benefit of locals and visitors.

"Roussillon Park does this well.”It’s a great example of how local people’s engagement can have a really positive impact on the landscape they live amongst, and everyone benefits.

“But the southern half of North Ward has no Residents’ Association.

"So, who to talk to about how best to nurture the interests of our local treasure?

“Richard Plowman and I wondered if we should offer some initial support to see if this was a gap that needed filling and if the people who live here would be interested in filling such a gap.

"And, was this one gap or two? Was there a gap at all?

"Did people living near the park want a Residents Association?

"Do those that use the park want a Friends of Oaklands Park Society? Would they prefer a combined new initiative, or none at all?