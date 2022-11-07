Public meeting to discuss Berkeley Homes' plan for 1,500-home Southwater development
A public meeting to discuss a proposed 1,500-home new development on the edge of Southwater is due to be held this week.
Berkeley Homes has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council for the site north of Broadacres its existing development west of the village.
The public meeting will be held on Tuesday November 8 at 6 pm at The Lardner Hall, The Ghyll, Pevensey Road, Southwater, RH13 9XZ.
To comment on the application, visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/22/1916.