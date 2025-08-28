Public Notice Portal round-up: Bid to secure homes from demolition, restaurant licence extension, A27 bridleway closure and catering kitchen

A developer seeking to secure Angmering homes from the threat of demolition and a restaurant bid to extend its licensing hours are among recent applications on the Public Notice Portal.

A bridleway which allows walkers, cyclists and horseriders to avoid the busy A27 near the Slindon Estate is to be closed for around six weeks.

• Temporary traffic restrictions have been imposed by National Highways at the Fontwell Bridleway, which travels under the trunk road at Walberton.

The order has been made on the A27 because works are proposed on the road. It authorises the closure of Fontwell Bridleway between London Road and Dukes Road, at the point at which it crosses under the A27. National Highways said: "These measures are in the interests of safety while contractors undertake drainage refurbishments and all associated works."

Platinum Way, Angmering. Picture: Sigma Homes

It is expected the work will last for approximately six weeks, starting on or after Monday, September 1. The order will come into force on August 30 and have a maximum duration of six months, ceasing when the works are complete.

• A popular town centre restaurant in Worthing has applied for a new premises licence to allow for late-night drinking.

Efes Town Turkish Cuisine, in Portland Road, opens at 11.30am every day and currently stays open until 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10pm Friday and Saturday, and 9pm Sunday.

An application for a new premises licence was made to Worthing Borough Council on August 13, relating to the sale of alcohol and late-night refreshment.

An application for a new premises licence was made by Efes Town Turkish Cuisine

The application seeks to allow the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday, with late-night refreshment on the premises from 11pm to midnight Monday to Sunday.

• Target Catering Equipment has applied to Worthing Borough Council to change the use of a garage outbuilding to a catering kitchen.

The planning application for Farncombe Road, Worthing, is for a home-run business in a building attached to the house.

The application includes the installation of a new flat roof, a new garage door, sliding barn-style doors to the side and windows. The new bi-folding doors would replace the original up-and-over front garage door.

Applicant Miss Broad said the kitchen will be used for commercial cooking and preparation for off-site events and activities.

• Sigma Homes has made a retrospective planning application to demolish buildings at Shrublands Nursery in Angmering and build 40 homes.

Work was started on the site on July 31, 2022, and change of use was completed on July 31, 2024.

The application to Arun District Council seeks permission to retain the 40 new homes, now called Platinum Way. Comments should be made by September 12.

Development was carried out following the grant of full planning permission in November 2021, subject to 29 planning conditions, but work was started before the drainage arrangements had been approved by the council.

An enforcement notice was served in July 2024 and due to the time taken over appeals, the original permission expired.

The new application seeks to secure new planning permission for the exact same form of development as was previously approved, in order to provide the key stakeholders with the necessary clarity that their dwellings are not under threat of demolition.

