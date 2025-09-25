Public Notice Portal round-up: New comedy venue for Worthing, micro bar expansion, bank signage and members' club changes

Plans to open a new entertainment venue in Worthing town centre, extend the seating area in a Lancing micro bar, change a Shoreham members' club licence and convert a storage building into a cottage are among recent applications and notifications on the Public Notice Portal.

• A Lancing taproom and bottle store has applied for a full variation to the premises licence to allow the micro bar to extend its seating area.

Bakkus, in South Street, already has a licence authorising the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 12pm to 9.30pm Monday to Sunday.

The application is seeking authority for: "An extension of the licensed area of the venue extending into the rear section of the building to include additional seating for around 32 guests inside and 24 outside with new toilets, stock area, and a small bottle bar."

Global House is currently occupied by law firm WMC Legal LLP but the solicitors are vacating the premises on September 21. Picture: Google Maps

The application to Adur District Council from Penhill Projects Ltd, run by brother and sister Simon and Victoria Tripp, proposes no changes to timings or amendments to the terms of the licence.

Consultation closes on Monday, September 29. A committee hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 27, at 7pm, if required.

• A Worthing bank has applied for permission to install new illuminated signs at its town centre branch.

The planning application has been submitted by Robert Lewis-Brookes, value manager, on behalf of Lloyds Banking Group for the bank in South Street.

Lancing taproom and bottle store Bakkus has applied for a full variation to the premises licence to allow the micro bar to extend its seating area

The signs will be green and will feature the bank's iconic black horse logo, all illuminated internally. Existing signs will be removed and replaced.

• A part retrospective application has been submitted to convert a storage building into a three-bedroom cottage in Worthing town centre.

The land is north of Trident News, in Shelley Road, and the application has been submitted to Worthing Borough Council by Collins Planning Services Ltd on behalf of Stephen Ulph from Lewes.

The application states the proposed development was started on February 1, 2025, but the work has not been completed. The site is currently a vacant storage building, which has not been used since April 2012.

Emerald Quay Club is at the heart of the Emerald Quay estate on Shoreham Beach. Picture: Google Maps

The proposal is for a three-bedroom property, called Shelley Cottage. Plans show a lounge, kitchen, lobby and toilet on the ground floor, with three bedrooms, a family bathroom and en-suite shower on the first floor, and an external courtyard at the front.

• A Sussex comedy show organiser is looking to open a new entertainment venue in Worthing town centre.

Adam Scott, director of 3 Word Group, has applied to Worthing Borough Council for permission to change the use of first-floor offices at Global House, in Portland Square, to Sui Generis, specifically for use as a live comedy / entertainment venue by The Comedy Rooms.

The company already runs The Comedy Rooms shows at various venues, including the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing and Wick Football Club.

The site is currently occupied by law firm WMC Legal LLP but the solicitors are vacating the premises on September 21. No structural alterations have been made since its original office fit-out.

• A Shoreham club is seeking to change its premises licence to remove conditions that limit the people who can use it.

Emerald Quay Club, the bar and communal leisure centre at Emerald Quay on Shoreham Beach has applied to Adur District Council for a full variation to the premises licence.

The club currently has permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday.

The application from V. & S. (No3) Ltd is seeking to vary the licence to remove conditions including maintaining a registration signing in book, maintaining a list of members for inspection, limiting the number of guests a member can sign in and limiting who can be a member.

